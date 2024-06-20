JJ Redick hired by Lakers, likely to be Bronny James’ next coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have hired J.J. Redick as their new head coach. This makes Redick the likely new coach for USC’s Bronny James in the NBA, with the 2024 NBA draft looming next week.

LeBron Wire has more on this major development in the NBA:

“The Lakers’ search for a new head coach has dragged along for the last several weeks since they were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs, but through it all, JJ Redick has been the favorite to win the job.

“They formally interviewed him over the weekend, and given Redick’s responsibilities as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, most expected an announcement about his hiring to not come until after the end of the playoffs.”

That is how it played out. The Lakers are the favorite to bring aboard Bronny James, most likely with the No. 55 pick of the NBA draft. The Phoenix Suns are the only other team which has worked out Bronny, and a few other teams — the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Dallas Mavericks — have been linked to Bronny. The Lakers, though, remain the most logical and probable landing spot.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire