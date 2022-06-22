JJ Redick gives thoughts on James Harden’s fit with Sixers going forward

The Philadelphia 76ers are hitching their title hopes to Joel Embiid and James Harden as they compete in the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 season.

While Embiid is under contract, the focus is on Harden. The Beard was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline in February. He is expected to pick up his $47.4 million player option for 2023 and sign a two-year extension in August once he reaches the six-month mark with the Sixers.

The big question is how much money the Sixers will pay Harden. The idea is he will be paid somewhere around $150 million for the next three seasons. Considering he is not the same explosive scorer he once was, some may believe that’s an overpay. However, Harden still averaged 21, 10 and 7 in the 21 games he played with the Sixers. That’s nothing to sleep on.

Former Sixers guard JJ Redick gave his thoughts on Harden’s fit with the Sixers as they all move forward:

I think James Harden is actually a great fit in Philly. Joel Embiid has never had a pick-and-roll partner like James Harden. Of all the high volume pick-and-roll duos in the NBA last year, Joel Embiid and James Harden averaged the most points per possession. It was about league best offense when they ran a pick-and-roll together. That duo is great. Hardin is such a dynamic facilitator and passer. He makes his teammates better. Yes, we may never see the efficient scorer he was in Houston and at times in Brooklyn in his first season, but he’s still an incredible basketball player and extremely valuable. I just don’t know that you want to commit a supermax extension to him at this point. I would look to re-sign him though on a on a smaller deal because he is valuable to this Sixers team.

Harden and Embiid can be one of the elite duos in the league as the Sixers look to move forward. There is a lot that the two of them can accomplish out on the floor and the challenge now is making sure the Sixers have the right pieces around the two of them to lead the way.

