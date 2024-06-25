JJ Redick created a viral moment at his Monday press conference

No one knows right now how good a head coach JJ Redick will be with the Los Angeles Lakers, or if he will even be a good one to begin with. But one thing is for sure: He believes in himself and has the confidence to get the job done.

It will definitely be as demanding a coaching job as one can have in all of pro sports. Redick welcomed the expectation of competing for the NBA championship, and he even said the Lakers’ roster isn’t far off from being able to truly do so.

He definitely has his share of doubters, however, mostly since he has virtually no coaching experience. Claire de Lune of The Guardian asked him about dispelling misconceptions, and he gave a confident and colorful answer.

“It’s a valid question and I’ve certainly heard everything,” Redick said. “It’s been a really interesting, uh, six weeks or so. Just in terms of being part of the engagement farming industry, it’s been really interesting. However, I don’t really have a great answer for your question because I really don’t give a [expletive]. I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don’t want to dispel anything. I don’t. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I [expletive] care about.”

In the end, the only way for Redick to dispel any misconceptions people may have of him, whether he wants to or not, is to become a great coach. If he doesn’t, he could find himself becoming the subject of lots of criticism.

Such is the territory of coaching the Lakers and LeBron James.

