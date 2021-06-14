JJ Redick cites Steph Curry after Tyrese Haliburton reveals Lasik surgery

Redick cites Steph-like bump after Haliburton reveals Lasik originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Want to shoot like Steph? Maybe the key is Lasik eye surgery.

In the latest episode of the Old Man and the Three podcast, Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton told hosts JJ Redick and Tommy Alter that he had just gone in to have his eyes worked on in LA during the offseason.

According to Redick, Warriors star guard Steph Curry had eye issues during his career and it made him even a better shooter than he already was once he got them worked on.

“Your 3-point percentage might actually go up after Lasik, from what I hear,” Redick said.

“Hopefully, that’s the goal,” Haliburton responded.

“You might get the Steph Curry, where he actually becomes a better shooter afterwards,” Redick said.

While Curry didn’t undergo the common Lasik surgery that Haliburton recently had, he does have Keratoconus, which is an eye disease that causes vision issues like blurriness, double-vision, halos, eye dryness and light sensitivity.

In 2019, Curry's doctors fitted him with specially made contact lenses, which helped clear up some of his issues and the result was a spike in his already legendary long-range shooting.

Curry is a career 43.3 percent shooter from 3-point range and he currently sits second all-time in 3-point makes at 2,832, just 141 makes behind Ray Allen’s record 2,973 triples.

Haliburton is just getting started, but he showed an ability to knock down 3-pointers at a high clip in his rookie season, shooting 40.9 percent on 296 attempts. He’s currently just 2,711 threes behind Curry.

It should be noted that Curry hit 166 3-pointers in his rookie season and that was over 80 games. Both Haliburton and Curry averaged 2.1 3-point makes per game in their rookie campaigns, so perhaps with the Lasik surgery's help, Haliburton can join Curry as one of the elite 3-point marksmen in the league.