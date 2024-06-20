JJ Redick is being hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, AP source says
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring JJ Redick as their new head coach. The ESPN analyst and 15-year NBA veteran has no prior coaching experience.
The Chiefs were presented with their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week in a private ceremony.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
For Richardson to stay on this path of a true needle-moving QB, one with the upside of a perennial MVP candidate, he has to learn how to take care of his body and get down or rid of the ball a half-beat quicker.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 72-83 behind Reese's 16-point, 18-rebound performance — with the latter a career high for the young forward.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
Smith went 57.13 in Tuesday’s final, shattering Australian Kaylee McKeown’s previous mark by two full tenths.
Willie Mays was a legend. To some, he was also the GOAT.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.