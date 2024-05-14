JJ Reddick, Sam Cassell emerge as possible top candidates as Lakers next head coach

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly beginning their process of filling the coveted role of finding the team’s new head coach this week. The person who lands the gig will be the Lakers' 27th coach in team history and the eighth head coach in 13 years.

ESPN reported that Rob Pelinka, Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations, has been working on his wish list for possible candidates, which allegedly includes former NBA player and analyst, JJ Reddick.

The Athletic also reported along with Reddick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell have also emerged as potential targets.

"The franchise’s next coach will be tasked with guiding both the end of LeBron James – Anthony Davis era – potentially a two-year window – and then the next era of Lakers basketball led by Davis," The Athletic wrote in their report.

In addition, the sports news outlet said legendary former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been taking on a consultant role to help the front office with their search. In 2022, Phil Jackson reportedly took on a similar role after the Lakers dismissed Frank Vogel.

Earlier this month, Darvin Ham was fired after the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. He held the position for two seasons.

After Ham was let go, the Lakers cleaned out their entire coaching staff and are now starting from scratch.