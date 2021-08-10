JJ Pegues is making moves on the defensive line

“JJ is getting progressively better every day,” Coach Mason said to media Monday. “Coach (Nick) Eason and Coach (Bert) Watts do a good job of pushing these guys in terms of finishing. I think it is a process so for him, just challenging him every day to be his best self, not getting frustrated if it doesn’t go exactly the way he wants it to go that day…

“JJ is a guy who is extremely athletic and talented. He wants to do everything right, and sometimes that can be a frustrating process. He picked it up fast and is getting better every day. The nuances are about repetition, but for him the more reps he is taking the better he gets.

“It’s just good to see this big, explosive, strong and extremely athletic guy up front because when you watch him in one-on-ones or watch him in nine-on-seven he can move the line of scrimmage. He can move laterally. I just like the temperament that he has shown since he has come back from offense to defense.”