JJ Harrell, a 2024 4-star receiver, flips from Tennessee to Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE — JJ Harrell, a 247Sports Composite four-star wide receiver, announced via social media on Tuesday he has committed to Mississippi State football.

Harrell, who decommitted from Tennessee on June 5, is a 2024 product of North Panola High School in Sardis, Mississippi. He received offers from a plethora of schools, including Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Florida State and LSU.

Among a trio of 247Sports predictions, two had Harrell headed to MSU while one had him going to Ole Miss.

Harrell is the fourth four-star prospect committed to first-year coach Zach Arnett's upcoming class − matching last year's total. Harrell's commitment came just a few hours after fellow four-star PJ Woodland, a cornerback out of Hattiesburg, announced he is also headed to MSU.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler and quarterback Josh Flowers are the other four-star commits.

LOOKING AHEAD: Why Mississippi State football's 2024 SEC schedule is favorable despite tough road games

The Bulldogs have gained momentum on the recruiting trail after hosting their Big Dawg Clinic on June 1. Mississippi State had five commitments before the camp. The class is up to 12 players after Harrell's commitment.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football flips JJ Harrell from Tennessee Vols