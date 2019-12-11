JJ Culver scores 100 points in Wayland Baptist NAIA win

JJ Culver made national headlines on Tuesday night by scoring 100 points during an NAIA game in Texas.

The brother of former Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver, JJ dropped 100 in nationally-ranked Wayland Baptist’s 124-60 win over Southwest Adventist. It’s only the second time ever that a player has reached 100 points in an NAIA game — the first since 1954.

Going 34-for-62 from the field, 12-for-33 from three-point range and 20-for-27 from the free-throw line, Culver reached the Wilt Chamberlain mark with an incredible 83 percent usage rate.

Culver even got the Wilt photo taken after the memorable win.

JJ Culver scored 100! pic.twitter.com/FzxJURHEnO — WBU Basketball (@WBUBasketball) December 11, 2019





Look at the box score for JJ Culver as he scored 100 points for Wayland Baptist! He was 34-62 from the field. He was 12-33 shooting 3â€™s and 20-27 shooting free throws! Oh and he had 9 rebounds pic.twitter.com/3zdiaVqrOq — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) December 11, 2019





Jarrett might be the famous NBA player who helped Texas Tech to the national title game last season. JJ has the better individual story to tell during the holidays when the Culver family gets together. Scoring 100 in a game, at any level, is completely ridiculous.

Putting up 36 points per game on the season, Culver is a monster scoring threat every time he takes the floor. I’m sure he never envisioned getting the Holy Grail scoring number of basketball in a single game though.