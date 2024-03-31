JJ Bleday's RBI triple
JJ Bleday hits an RBI triple to center field to give the A's a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning
It's another milestone for Wemby.
The Elite Eight continues on Sunday with two games in both the men's and women's brackets.
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Stevenson, an 18-year-old freshman, had the game of his life at the perfect time for the Crimson Tide, whose magical run has been fueled by unlikely performances like his.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
Malik Monk, one of the best sixth men in the league this season, was having a career year in Sacramento before he went down on Friday night.
The Tigers will face Iowa on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.