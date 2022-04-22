The Eagles are eyeing receivers in next week’s NFL draft. One of the current receivers on their roster is no longer a receiver.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside is moving to tight end, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Arcega-Whiteside, listed at 6 foot 2, 225 pounds on last year’s roster, has put on weight this offseason in anticipation of the move, McLane adds.

The Eagles have starter Dallas Goedert at the position. But after trading Zach Ertz in October and losing Tyree Jackson to a torn ACL in Week 18, the team needs some help.

Jack Stoll returns after being the third tight end last season, and Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai also remain on the roster.

Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round choice in 2019, has caught 16 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown in 40 games. But he played 170 offensive snaps last season, mostly as a blocker, and became a core special teams player in playing 229 snaps.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside moving from receiver to tight end originally appeared on Pro Football Talk