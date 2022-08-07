Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil; MMA community mourns

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo reportedly has been killed in Brazil.

Lo was killed Saturday at a concert in Sao Paulo, his lawyer confirmed Sunday to Brazilian news outlet G1.

According to a report from Combate, police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect listed in the police report. The report also details a physical altercation between Lo and Velozo. After Velozo allegedly grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table, the BJJ star took the man down and held him. Once separated, Velozo allegedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.

Lo later was declared brain dead, the legal definition for death, on the way to the hospital.

Lo, 33, was a multi-time BJJ world champion. His resume included victories in the World Cup, Pan American championships and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

His death sent shockwaves through many in the combat sports community. Many MMA notables paid tribute to Lo on social media in the hours after news broke. See some of their reactions below.

Gilbert Burns

Inacreditável que o Leandro Lo se foi 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Unbelievable that Leandro Lo pass away

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭

R.I.P — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 7, 2022

Josh Thomson

The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XkLOCXNZHz — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 7, 2022

John Gooden

Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) August 7, 2022

Herbert Burns

Story continues

Jiu-Jitsu de luto.

RIP Leandro Lo.

😭🙏🏽🥋 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 7, 2022

Dillon Danis

RIP my brother Leandro Lo ❤️ l pic.twitter.com/ILLISdynhi — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 7, 2022

Joao Zeferino

RIP Leandro Lo! — Joao Zeferino (@zeferinomma) August 7, 2022

Marc Gooddard

Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) August 7, 2022

Kenny Florian

A very sad day for the BJJ community. Leandro was a legend. https://t.co/zxbCP2E2SK — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 7, 2022

Mackenzie Dern

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg9jUwjLgzd/

Charles Jourdain

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil https://t.co/IrA6KkuaDg Street violence is filled with Uncontrolled emotions

Stupidity

Lack of confidence

Weakness This was over a alcohol bottle.

Quite unfortunate … — CharlesAirJourdain (@JourdainAir) August 7, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie