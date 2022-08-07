Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil; MMA community mourns

Nolan King
·2 min read
Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Leandro Lo reportedly has been killed in Brazil.

Lo was killed Saturday at a concert in Sao Paulo, his lawyer confirmed Sunday to Brazilian news outlet G1.

According to a report from Combate, police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect listed in the police report. The report also details a physical altercation between Lo and Velozo. After Velozo allegedly grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table, the BJJ star took the man down and held him. Once separated, Velozo allegedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.

Lo later was declared brain dead, the legal definition for death, on the way to the hospital.

Lo, 33, was a multi-time BJJ world champion. His resume included victories in the World Cup, Pan American championships and Brazilian National Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

His death sent shockwaves through many in the combat sports community. Many MMA notables paid tribute to Lo on social media in the hours after news broke. See some of their reactions below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

