Jiri Prochazka focused on reclaiming UFC light heavyweight title but contemplates future middleweight move

Jiri Prochazka is confident he can make 185 pounds.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is on a quest to regain his throne, and believes he has earned a rematch with Alex Pereira after knocking out Aleksandar Rakic in Round 2 of their back-and-forth bout at UFC 300.

Prochazka (30-4-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) revealed that he barely had to cut any weight to make light heavyweight against Rakic, and he thinks cleaning up his diet could result in a seamless cut to middleweight.

“You want to know something? My last time in Vegas right now, I didn’t cut the weight,” Prochazka told Michael Bisping. “For me, it was like my body felt the moment that the fight is coming, weight is coming, and I naturally just fell down with my weight. That’s how I made weight for this fight.

“So, good food with some good diet for me, I think 84 kilos, middleweight will be no problem. I’m still thinking about that., how I can feel with these guys in middleweight because I know I can do that. But still, for me, the first step is to achieve the light heavyweight belt.”

Bisping, who started out his career at 205 pounds before dropping to middleweight, warned Prochazka of the potential miserable cut he could face trying to make 185 pounds. However, Prochazka insists it’s doable.

“I’m looking forward to that because I want to try more clear foods in preparation because I really know how to work with my body, with that weight, and I feel it can be good,” Prochazka responded.

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-media-day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins_203afd

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-official-weigh-ins-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

jiri-prochazka-vs-aleksandar-rakic-ufc-300-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka (left) faces off against Aleksandar…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka (left) faces off against Aleksandar Rakic during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria exchange strikes during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic and Aleksandar Rakic of Austria grapple during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Aleksandar Rakic of Austria during their light heavyweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 300 - Prochazka vs Rakic

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after defeating Aleksandar Rakic (blue gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic, UFC 300 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie