Jiri Patera with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jiri Patera (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/26/2024
Ahead of Opening Day, here's our ranking of the characters who will help determine how the 2024 season plays out.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Give the commissioner credit for being pliable and instituting new things. But is the league losing its identity?
Jordan Montgomery is changing sides from the 2023 World Series.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
The NFL changed its tune on Christmas Day games thanks to their success last season, despite this year's holiday falling on Wednesday.
Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
The Broncos are feeling frisky with that No. 12 pick.
The USMNT beat Mexico 2-0, dos a cero, yet again, on two gorgeous goals.
The second round of the women's NCAA tournament continues with 8 more games.
Sweet 16 berths are on the line in both brackets as the stakes ratchet up.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.