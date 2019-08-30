Jin Young Ko breaks a Tiger Woods record streak—then sees it end in shocking fashion

Jin Young Ko's season has been incredible, winning four times, including two majors. But now she can add breaking one of Tiger Woods' records to her list of accomplishments. On Thursday, Ko became the only known person on the planet to have gone more consecutive holes in professional tournament play without making a bogey.

She didn't get to celebrate the feat for long, though.

On the ninth hole of the first round of the Cambia Portland Classic, Ko finally made a bogey, ending a remarkable streak of 114 consecutive holes without one. A bogey had to be a shock to Ko's system, but what made it even more stunning was how it happened with Ko completely missing the hole from three feet.

"First putt was good, but second putt I decelerated, so I made bogey," Ko said.

Though it's tough to see the streak end, Ko can take some solace in the fact that she bested Tiger Woods' record of 110 consecutive holes without a bogey, a record he set during his historic 2000 season. The World No. 1 said she knew about Tiger's record, and had it front-of-mind as she played the fourth hole. "I made a great up and down," Ko said of the par that tied her with Tiger.

She continued by saying that now that the streak is over, she feels more free mentally, and can focus in on her Friday round in Portland. Although she's proud of the streak, the pressure of keeping it going was weighing on her.

Ko added that as she walked down the 10th hole, she told herself she was starting a new streak. So far, so good: she made eight pars and a birdie on the back nine.

