Jimtown, NorthWood reach sectional finals

Hannah Zellers had four hits and scored four runs on Wednesday, as the Jimtown softball team topped Marian 13-3, in the Class 3A Marian Sectional semifinals.

Kendal McPhee had three hits, including a homer, to back Zellers.

The Jimmies will face defending state champion New Prairie at 6 p.m. today at Newton Park in Lakeville to determine the sectional champion.

New Prairie advance to the championship game by beating South Bend Washington, 11-0.

FAIRFIELD SECTIONAL

Junior Ana Beachy hurled a four-hitter and didn't allow an earned run, as NorthWood defeated Fairfield, 7-2, to advance to the Class 3A sectional title game this evening.

The Panthers will face defending sectional champion East Noble for the title.

Megan Yoder and Victoria Vega each had two hits for the Panthers, who broke a 2-2 tie eith three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

Lilly Yoder and Breah Gill each had two hits for Fairfield.

------------

MARIAN SECTIONAL

JIMTOWN 13, MARIAN 3

Jimtown;303;34—;13;12;1

Marian;300;00—;3;5;5

Layla Winrott (W, 6 K's), Lily Gaugler (5).

Jimtown: Hits — Hannah Zellers 4, Kendal McPhee 3, Abbey Brown 2, Skyler Pello 2, Alexa Alvey 2. HR — McPhee. 3B — Abbey Brown. 2B — Pello. Runs — Zellers 4, Pello 4.

Records: Jimtown 19-7, Marian 4-15.

FAIRFIELD SECTIONAL

NORTHWOOD 7, FAIRFIELD 2

NorthWood;002;320;0;—;7;8;3

Fairfield;110;000;0;—;2;4;3

Ana Beachy (W); Faith Berkey (L) Madison Jones (5).

NorthWood: Hits: Megan Yoder 2, Victoria Vega 2. 3B: Payton Sears, Yoder. Runs: Leah Rowe 2, Ashlyn Brooke 2. SB: Brooke 3, Vega 2.

Fairfield:Hits: Lilly Yoder 2, Breah Gill 2.