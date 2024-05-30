Jimtown honors spring athletes
ELKHART — Jimtown High School honored it's spring athletes with an awards banquet earlier this week.
Honored with Most Valuable Player Awards were Bishop Williams (boys track), Kylie Wiegand and Brooklyn King (girls track), Tachian Bolen (Unified Track), Abby Brown and Kendal McPhee (softball) and Brandon Smith (baseball).
------------
JIMTOWN AWARDS
Boys' Track: MVP — Bishop Williams. Most Improved — Edward Potter. Mental Attitude — Bryson Crowder. D.C.P. — Jackson Clopton.
Girls' Track: MVP — Kylie Wiegand and Brooklyn King. Most Improved — Jayla Armstrong. Mental Attitude — Elliot DiPiro. D.C.P — Tru Whitaker. Highest GPA — Baylea Creech and Macie LaFree.
Unified Track: MVP — Tachian Bolen. Most Improved — Asher Poell. Mental Attitude — Jadiel Sanabria Patino. Highest GPA — Logan LaFree
Girls' Tennis: Coach's Award — Lilli Meisel. Most Improved — Audrey Kinnison and Lucy Rosentreter. Mental Attitude — Natalie Butler Highest GPA — Lucy Rosentreter.
Boys' Golf: Low Average — Tatsuaki Gravender. Mental Attitude — Leighton Gingerich. Most Improved — Nick Hoffman
Softball: MVP — Abigail Brown and Kendall McPhee. Most Improved — Lily Gaugler. Mental Attitude — Caitlynn Track and Kaylynn Fletcher
Baseball: MVP — Brandon Smith. Mental Attitude — Ashton Blasko. Most Improved — Connor Christman.