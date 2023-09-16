Jimtown determined not to be 'out-Jimtowned,' bounces back with win over Bremen

ELKHART — Coach Cory Stoner vowed that if nothing else, win or lose, Jimtown was not going to be out-Jimtowned for a second straight week.

The Jimmies never were on their way to a 35-24 homecoming win over Bremen on Friday night at Sharpe Stadium, and it came one day after Stoner even got a pick-me-up from the all-time Mr. Jimtown.

Junior fullback Ty Zartman powered for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries as the Jimmies moved to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the Northern Indiana Conference North-South Division. The Lions saw their three-game winning streak snapped, falling to 3-2 and 1-1.

“I told the kids I don’t care about the score this week,” Stoner said. “We challenged our kids. We had to leave tonight being the hardest-hitting team on the field. If we’re going to win games, that has to be our mentality, and I feel like we did that tonight from the get-go.”

The Jimmies, on their way to 222 first-half yards, jumped to a 14-0 lead by the first play of the second quarter.

Bremen closed to 21-17 early in the third period, but Jimtown answered with the next two touchdowns for a 35-17 spread early in the final quarter.

Stoner, in his fourth year leading the Jims, called the week leading up to the game the hardest he’s had as a head coach.

“We felt like we left that game last week out-Jimtowned,” Stoner said of a 12-7 home loss to Glenn. “We felt like we let the other team be more physical … so it was a good week of reflection.”

On Thursday, Jimmie coaching legend Bill Sharpe got in contact with Stoner, who was trying to avoid the program slipping to 1-4 for the first time since 1979.

“We talked for about a half-hour,” Stoner said, “and it was refreshing to hear from a guy that put all that up there (four state titles, 19 league championships and 17 sectional crowns among other achievements). I appreciated him taking the time to reach out, and the biggest thing he said was don’t let one game turn into two games. Turn the page. As hard as it was, I think we did that.”

Tyrus Graverson starred for the Lions, catching seven passes for 100 yards. The junior wideout, leading the state with 616 receiving yards going in, posted his fourth straight game with at least 100.

Bremen junior quarterback Silas Laidig closed 17-of-29 passing for 201 yards, while senior receiver Reece Greene had five receptions for 81 yards.

Player of the game

Zartman cranked for 120 of his rushing yards in the first half, before adding 92 in the second half. He carried 13 times in each half.

What they said

“It wasn’t just me. Our O-line made some of those holes huge. You could’ve driven a bus through those things. … I think our whole team had great energy all four quarters.” — Ty Zartman, Jimtown fullback.

Up next

The Jimmies head to Tippecanoe Valley next Friday to face the undefeated and independent Vikings (5-0). Both teams will be in the newly formed Northern State Conference next year, as will Bremen. The Lions host Glenn (3-2, 1-1) next Friday in NIC North-South play.

Bremen 0 10 7 7 —24 Jimtown 7 14 7 7 — 35

SCORING PLAYS

FIRST QUARTER

J: Ty Zartman 27-yard run at 7:35 (Brayden Fox kick).

SECOND QUARTER

J: Gabe Glass 2-yard run at 11:57 (Fox kick).

B: Silas Laidig 5-yard run at 5:47 (Tyrus Graverson kick).

J: Zartman 35-yard run at 4:56 (Fox kick).

B: Graverson 28-yard field goal at 0:41.

THIRD QUARTER

B: Noah Wildauer 9-yard pass from Laidig at 9:33 (Graverson kick).

J: Zartman 11-yard run at 2:39 (Fox kick).

FOURTH QUARTER

J: Colin Christman 30-yard run at 10:36 (Fox kick).

B: Laidig 1-yard run at 5:31 (Graverson kick).

