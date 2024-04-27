Jimtown baseball cruises

Aiden Carithers and Brodric Kaler each had two hits to lead Jimtown's baseball team past West Noble, 5-1, in non-conference action on Thursday.

Holding down the Chargers offense were Jimtown pitchers Dalton Cook and Cole Dutton, who combined to allow only six hits.

In Northern Lakes Conference play, Nate Dutkowski finished with three hits and two RBIs to lead NorthWood past Plymouth, 12-8.

Mason Warren, Mason Bogan, Landon Perry and Beau Patterson each collected two hits for the Panthers.

In NLC softball play, Payton Sears had four hits and Victoria Vega added two hits and two RBIs in NorthWood's 10-6 loss to Plymouth.

Britton Jesse, Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador were singles winners in NorthWood's 5-0 win over Bethany Christian.

Goshen's Todd Kauffman shot a 35 and was the medalist in the RedHawks 159-189 win over Central Noble.

BASEBALL

JIMTOWN 5, WEST NOBLE 1

West Noble;000;010;0—;1;6;2

Jimtown;100;112;x—;5;7;2

Cole Dutton, Dalton Cook (4, W).

Jimtown: Hits — Aiden Carithers 2, Brodric Kaler 2. 2B — Kaler.

JV: Jimtown 5, West Noble 0.

NORTHWOOD 12, PLYMOUTH 8

NorthWood;208;200;0—;12;13;3

Plymouth;102;104;0—;8;8;7

Connor Reed (W, 8 K's), Landon Perry (6), Shawn Miller (6), Nathan Shrock (7); Nick Manzuk (L), Ryan Jolly (3), Aiden Landis (4), Caleb Bowling (5).

NorthWood: Hits — Nate Dutkowski 3, Mason Bogan 2, Mason Warren 2, Beau Patterson 2, Perry 2. 2B — Carson Mashack, Warren, Reed, Dutkowski. RBI — Dutkowski 2. Runs — Bogan 2, Dutkowski 2, Warren 2, Patterson 2. SB — Perry 4, Bogan 2.

Plymouth: Hits — Preston Wolfe 2, Landis 2. 2B — Wolfe. RBI — Wolfe 2. Runs — Bowling 2, Wolfe 2.

SOFTBALL

PLYMOUTH 10, NORTHWOOD 6

Plymouth;400;102;3—;10;11;2

NorthWood;000;032;1—;6;13;7

Kayla Johnson (W), Aubrey Ferguson (5); Chloe Davis (L).

NorthWood: Hits — Payton Sears 4, Victoria Vega 2, Chloe Davis 2, Brooklyn Davis 2, Natalia Vega 2. 3B — Victoria Vega. 2B — Natalia Vega, Chloe Davis, Brooklyn Davis. RBI — Victoria Vega 2.

Plymouth: Hits — Bohm 2, Ferguson 2, Lilly Runyan, Emma Krupp 2. HR — Haylee Busse. 2B — Elsaya Bohm, Ferguson. RBI — Busse 3. Runs — Busse 3, Bohm 2.

GIRLS TENNIS

NORTHWOOD 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0

Singles: Britton Jesse def. Anna Schrock 6-0, 6-1. Tatum Evers def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-0, 6-2. Gabriela Poblador def. Cassia Nice 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka def. Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser 6-3, 6-2. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner def. Morgan Chupp/Cori Chupp 6-0, 6-0.

Records: NorthWood 8-4.

JV: NorthWood 6, Bethany Christian 1.

GOSHEN 159, CENTRAL NOBLE 189

Goshen: Todd Kauffman 35, Tyler Scott 39, Myles McLaughlin 42, Kendall Scott 43, Josh Narayan 45.