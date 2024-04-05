Jimmy Walker snaps putter while Rory McIlroy commentates on 'Happy Hour'
Rory McIlroy joined Smylie Kaufman during Golf Channel's Friday "Happy Hour" at the Valero Texas Open.
And he was greeted with some unexpected action.
McIlroy was describing Jimmy Walker's putt on the eighth hole when Walker missed ... and then snapped off the putter head.
McIlroy was then treated to a wild shot by Alex Welch on the par-3 16th, where Rory and Smylie were stationed (check out the video at the top of the article). Welch made par and Walker even made birdie on his next hole.