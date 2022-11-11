Jimmy Vesey with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
The Minnesota Timberwolves were left with four players on defense vs. the Phoenix Suns as D'Angelo Russell watched from the sideline.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Following his arrest on an attempted murder charge in February, Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the ex-UFC heavyweight champion’s four-year-old son
Maltbie has covered golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch joined full-time in 1997.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner. The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
Teammate Cedric Maxwell told the tale of their early clash during the sole season the two Hall of Famers were teammates.
Thursday was a strange day for the Raiders.
The Major League Baseball offseason is just a few days old but the Hot Stove is already reaching smoking-hot levels, and it's good news for Phillies fans. By Adam Hermann
The inclusion of the in-form trio of Ben White, James Maddison and Callum Wilson means some players have been left out of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man group
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
Here are the 10 starting pitchers who could hit the free-agent market ahead of the 2023 MLB season.