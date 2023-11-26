Jimmy Vesey, Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider on the Rangers win
Jimmy Vesey, Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider talk about the Rangers victory on Saturday. Find out more about the keys to the Rangers win over Bruins.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
A Sam Houston player appeared to taunt Middle Tennessee kicker Zeke Rankin after his 47-yard miss as time expired.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
The team is holding out hope that Andrews will return in the postseason.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
McCarron will be available as backup for Jake Browning.
After the injury, teammate Jevon Holland blamed New York's turf.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
Andy Cole held the record previously by reaching 50 goals in 65 Premier League games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
The 49ers didn't play with their food on Thanksgiving.
DaRon Bland found the end zone once again and Dak Prescott was excellent in a big Cowboys win.