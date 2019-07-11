You would be hard-pressed to find a more inspirational individual than Rob Mendez.

Mendez received the Jimmy V Award at this year's ESPY's for "overcoming great obstacles through perseverance and determination." Although he was born without limbs due to tetra-amelia syndrome, Mendez persevered and eventually landed a job as a head football coach for a junior varsity team near his home in San Jose, Calif. For more on his story, you can watch the video below:

Coach Rob Mendez is the definition of inspiration. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/fQ9UETuyua — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2019

But where did Mendez get his passion for football? That would be none other than Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Following his emotional, unforgettable acceptance speech, Mendez said if he could he would give an ESPY award to Brady for "sharing his passion with everyone."



"That's where I got my passion for football, was from Tom Brady," Mendez said. "How excited he gets on the sidelines and how he leads his troops and the other players, it's just so inspiring to watch him on the sidelines get fired up. I love Tom Brady for that fire, that passion he has."





Just as Brady's passion rubbed off on him, Mendez's passion undoubtedly touched many on Wednesday night.

Jimmy V Award winner Rob Mendez says Tom Brady gave him passion for football originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston