Jimmy Tuominen picked to succeed Kyle Brooks as Prairie boys basketball coach

Jul. 15—Longtime Prairie assistant coach Jimmy Tuominen has been selected to succeed Kyle Brooks as the varsity boys basketball coach at Prairie High School.

The hire is pending school board approval later this month.

"I'm really excited about getting to become the head coach at Prairie," Tuominen said. "I'm a Falcon through and through."

Tuominen has served as an assistant coach on Brooks' staff since 2006. In the 2019-20 season, Tuominen served as the Falcons' interim head coach when Brooks had to take a medical leave, leading Prairie to 10-4 mark, second place in the 3A Greater St. Helens League and into the 3A bi-district tournament.

Brooks resigned as Prairie's coach last month after 21 seasons as the helm.

Tuominen said his goal is to continue the tradition of excellence that Prairie has established under Brooks.

"I can't wait to get started," Tuominen said. "November can't get here fast enough. And yet, at the time, I still feel like I have long list of things I want to get done before then."