Jimmy Thelin: Aberdeen close in on Elfsborg head coach as their new manager

Jimmy Thelin has led Elfsborg to two runners-up finishes in Sweden [Getty Images]

Aberdeen are closing in on the appointment of Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin as their new manager.

The 46-year-old Swede has been a top target for the Scottish Premiership club following Barry Robson's sacking in January.

Thelin has guided Elfsborg to two second-place finishes in Sweden's top division since taking charge in 2018.

Only goal difference prevented them from beating Malmo to the title - their first for 13 years - last term.

Thelin, who was a centre-back with lower league side IF Hagapojkarna, started his coaching career in the sixth tier with Ljungarum before moving to second division Jonkopings Sodra as youth coach.

Having been promoted to head coach in 2014, he led them to fourth place - their best finish in 38 years - before leading them to the top-tier Allsvenskan the following season after a 46-year gap.

Moving to Elfsborg in 2018 on a contract until 2025, his side finished 12th in his first season in charge and he has gone on to have a 47% win record.

Elfsborg have started their 2024 campaign with a draw and victory.

Aberdeen currently sit ninth in the Premiership, with Saturday's draw with Livingston ending their hopes of a top-six finish, but face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on 20 April.

Peter Leven is currently in charge as they prepare for Saturday's league visit by Dundee, with the former Kilmarnock and MK Dons midfielder having assumed responsibility after Neil Warnock stood down as caretaker after only 34 days last month.