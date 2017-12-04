Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PED violation

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was done for the year anyway.

Now, he won’t be getting paid for the first month of his absence.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith has been suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy, and has withdrawn his appeal.

It’s a pragmatic decision, since he suffered a torn Achilles yesterday and was done for the rest of the season anyway.

But it does clear the decks for him next year, allowing him to get the time served the rest of this season.