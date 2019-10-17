Jimmy Smith returns to practice for first time in over a month

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - The Ravens got some help in the secondary on Wednesday from someone not named Marcus Peters.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice for the first time in over a month and took part in individual drills, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Smith suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in the first week of the season against the Dolphins and hasn't played or practiced since.

With the addition of Peters, the Ravens are hoping to be healthier than they've been in a while at the cornerback spot.

Smith was listed on the injury report as a limited participant and his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is still unknown.

The Ravens rank 25th in the NFL against the pass this season and are looking to get the 30-year-old corner back in the fold.

