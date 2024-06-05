Jimmy Smith returns to Bellator for Champions Series broadcasts

Jimmy Smith is headed home.

The veteran combat sports and professional wrestling broadcaster and radio host will man the booth once again in Bellator as he’s rejoined the promotion.

Promotion officials Tuesday confirmed Smith’s return to MMA Junkie with his debut scheduled for June 22 at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin. At this time, Smith is expected to solely call Bellator cards, not PFL-branded events. MMA Fighting was first to report the news.

Smith, 46, was part of a two-man Bellator broadcast booth from just after the promotion’s second season in 2010, up until his departure in December 2017. One month later, Smith signed a one-year deal with the UFC. He worked for the promotion from January 2018 to January 2019. His contract was not renewed and he later signed on to call fights for Invicta FC.

In May 2021, Smith was hired as play-by-play commentator for WWE’s Monday Night Raw. In October 2022, Smith and WWE split. Smith had served as host of SiriusXM Fight Nation from September 2020 until mid-May 2024.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie