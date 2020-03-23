Cornerback Jimmy Smith is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Smith ranks 66th on PFT’s top 100 free agents list.

Smith, 31, has spent his entire career in Baltimore since the Ravens made him a first-round choice in 2011.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He has appeared in 107 games and started 83. Smith has made 329 tackles, 14 interceptions and 70 pass breakups.

Smith had a knee issue last season and played nine games with five starts. He made 30 tackles, a sack and an interception.

He played 19 snaps in the postseason loss to the Titans with a pass breakup.

Jimmy Smith returning to Ravens on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk