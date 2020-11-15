Jimmy Smith inactive, Mark Ingram returns for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens knew they would be without defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is out with a calf injury, but they’ll also be without defensive back Jimmy Smith, who is out with an ankle injury.

Neither player participated in practice all week and were considered long shots to play against the Patriots. It's the first game Smith has missed all season and the first game Campbell has missed since 2014.

The Ravens officially get running back Mark Ingram back into the mix after Ingram missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain. He'll join a crowded backfield with Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in the mix as well.

Other inactives for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive end Jihad Ward and inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger).

Baltimore went big on its defensive line by activating rookie defensive lineman Broderick Washington over Ward, a sign they're intent on stopping the Patriots' fourth-ranked offense.