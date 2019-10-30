Jimmy Smith declares himself ready to play against Patriots

The Ravens have been without cornerback Jimmy Smith for all but six snaps of the season opener, but he returned to practice a couple of weeks ago and it appears he’s ready to take the next step back from his knee injury.

Smith said on Wednesday, via multiple reporters in Baltimore, that he is ready to play against the Patriots when they come to town on Sunday night.

Smith’s return would give the Ravens a lot of depth at cornerback. They traded for Marcus Peters a couple of weeks ago and also have Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Carr on hand at the position. That depth should allow them to avoid asking for too much from Smith too fast.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown missed the last two games before the bye with an ankle injury and said Wednesday that he’s not yet sure if he’ll be back for Sunday night’s game.