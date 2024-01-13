Who is Jimmy Sexton? College football agent's clients include Kalen DeBoer, Nick Saban

Sports agent Jimmy Sexton had a solid day at the office on Friday.

Sexton, the co-head of the Creative Arts Agency's football division, represents some of the top coaches in college football, including Washington's Kalen DeBoer, the new Alabama coach replacing Nick Saban (another of Sexton's clients).

Not only that, but other Sexton clients once considering candidates for the Alabama job, including Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Florida State's Mike Norvell, have already signed or are reportedly getting new contracts.

Sarkisian, a former Alabama offensive coordinator, led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals this season and is close to a contract extension and raise, according to multiple reports. Norvell, who went undefeated in the regular season with the Seminoles, signed an eight-year extension worth over $10 million a year, Florida State announced Friday.

According to Sexton's bio page on Sports Business Journal, he has negotiated over $3.3 billion in NFL contract negotiations with players such as Eli Manning, J.J. Watt and Matthew Stafford. He was also the youngest ever licensed agent by the NFLPA.

Here's everything to know about sports agent Jimmy Sexton:

Who is Jimmy Sexton?

Sports agent Jimmy Sexton is one of the most influential names in football, as he represents Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Norvell, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and DeBoer.

As Alabama's coaching search unfolded, Sexton was seen entering the Alabama complexes on Thursday.

Sexton, the co-head of CAA's football division, works for one of the leading sports agency's in the world. According to CAA's website, the agency has represented 84 NFL first-round picks since 2011 and 153 Pro Bowl selections since 2015.

Jimmy Sexton clients

Sexton's bio notes he represents former Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia coach Kirby Smart. He's also believed to represent Sarkisian, Norvell, Kiffin and DeBoer, among others.

According to Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, Sexton also represents Penn State's James Franklin, Oregon's Dan Lanning and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Outside of college football, Sexton has worked with prominent sports figures like Scottie Pippen, Julio Jones, Shaka Smart, Jason Witten and Philip Rivers, according to his bio.

