Jimmy Savile and The Reckoning: what really happened, and what the BBC made up

Gemma Jones and Steve Coogan in The Reckoning - Matt Squire

The central contradiction about the life of the late Jimmy Savile was that he was many things – a rapist, sexual predator and unremittingly evil man – but lying was one of his tamer vices.

Indeed, he would often take a certain perverse delight in revelling in the rumours that surrounded his off-screen behaviour, forever quipping “My case comes up on Tuesday” and boasting about his unlikely reputation as a “ladies’ man”, that hoary phrase that failed, in his case, to come close to the depravity that he was responsible for.

The BBC’s new drama about Savile, The Reckoning, has been met with a more measured response than its makers might have expected, with some critics even asking if it needed to be made at all. One concern that many will have comes from the outset, when the titles on screen convey their usual disclaimer: “Some names have been changed and some characters and scenes created for dramatic purposes”.

In the case of a man whose afterlife has been so anatomized and fearfully pored over as Savile’s, invention seems like little more than deception, barring the obvious instances in which the anonymity of his victims needs to be preserved. Yet some of the more unbelievable moments in the drama are, in many cases regrettably, true. Here are 14 of the most eyebrow-raising, assessed for accuracy and veracity.

Did Savile’s biographer first see him in Jim’ll Fix It as a child? And did Savile call him ‘Wordsmith’?

The Reckoning’s central narrative device revolves around conversations between Savile and his biographer Dan Davies, whose eventual book In Plain Sight was one of the sources for the drama’s screenwriter Neil McKay.

Davies may be displeased that one review has already described his portrayal by the actor Mark Stanley as “wimpish”, but he wrote in the Guardian that “ [McKay] has amplified aspects of the relationship and altered certain facts and timelines in the name of a cohesive drama. But the story is the one that I wrote in In Plain Sight.”

Mark Stanley in The Reckoning - ITV

He did indeed first see Savile on Jim’ll Fix It at the age of nine, and subsequently suggested that the experience gave him “unwanted insight into the unvarnished reality of pre-recorded television, and a strange ambivalence about the show’s host”, who he described as having “a suggestion of menace in his manner.” Yet Savile’s contemptuous, wheedling description of Davies as “Wordsmith” is an invention of McKay’s, although entirely fitting for their uneasy, mutually antagonistic relationship.

Verdict: mostly true

Did Savile have people who tried to sneak into the shows he DJ’d at in Manchester in the Sixties beaten up?

An early scene shows Savile in his DJ-ing pomp, before being summoned to a back office where a malefactor has been caught trying to enter the dance hall without paying. Savile firstly castigates him and then leaves him to an associate, who brutally beats him. The story is a distillation of anecdotes that Savile told to Davies, and others, in which he liked to present himself as the hard man of the Manchester entertainment scene in the Fifties and early Sixties. Yet Savile went further than the drama suggests, and it has been suggested by Davies that, on at least one occasion, a beating had resulted in the death of a would-be dancer; a crime covered up by complicit police. This may be true or another grim exaggeration, but either way the moment remains chilling.

Verdict: true

Jimmy Savile in 1964 - Getty

Did Savile meet Elvis, the Beach Boys and various other rock stars?

A prominently displayed photograph in one scene shows Savile together with Elvis, who he tells a succession of self-aggrandising anecdotes about before he assaults one of his victims. At first glance, this sounds untrue, given that Elvis famously never visited Britain and Savile was nothing if not a provincial Little Englander. Yet Savile claimed that he met the King of Pop in 1960, saying that he headed over to Los Angeles to do so. As he told one interviewer: “I actually didn’t have an appointment or even an address when I arrived in LA with that framed disc under my arm. I just had a scrap of paper with a phone number of the Elvis Presley office in Paramount Studios, so I dialled the number and someone answered. ‘I’ve just popped over from England with this gold record for Elvis.’”

The record – for Presley’s success with the single It’s Now Or Never – was duly handed over and photographs of a manically grinning Savile with an understandably more reserved Elvis taken. It is possible that the entire story was fabricated and the photographs faked, but taken on its own terms, it has to be assumed to be true. It is, however, a verifiable fact that the Beach Boys played a private gig at the Leeds Infirmary for nurses and patients on June 8 1969, at Savile’s invitation: the concert was recorded and later broadcast on Savile’s fiefdom of Top of the Pops.

Verdict: (probably) true

Did Savile have a quasi-adopted son he called ‘Jimmy’s little helper’ and who called him ‘Father’?

The relationship between Savile and his chauffeur Ray Teret is presented as a deeply sinister one in The Reckoning, with Teret somewhere between Savile’s facilitator and his surrogate son. “Ugly Ray”, as he was known, was convicted of various counts of rape and sexual assault of underage girls in 2014, after having been already convicted of a similar count in 1999. The drama’s presentation of Savile and Teret’s close relationship is accurate – the two shared a flat, and Teret was referred to, unaffectionately, as Savile’s “shadow” – but the twisted father-son dynamic is an invention of McKay’s.

Verdict: half true

Did Savile’s mother – ‘the Duchess’ – know that he was evil? And was Savile’s affection for her real?

In a powerful scene, Savile’s mother Agnes goes to confession and sorrowfully tells of her contempt for Jimmy, saying “A mother should love her child unconditionally and I don’t.” In fact, Savile venerated her posthumous memory in the most disturbing of ways, keeping her clothes immaculately preserved for many years and maintaining her old room as a shrine to her, and he once commented in an interview that he spent hours, possibly even days, alone with her body after she died, saying ““Once upon a time I had to share her with other people. We had marvellous times. But when she was dead she was all mine, for me.”

Jimmy Savile with his mother Agnes, aka The Duchess, in 1965 - Getty

This affection was not unambiguously returned. Although McKay’s invention of the confessional scene is straightforward fiction, Savile said of his mother in an interview with the Sunday People: “My mother never got round to being proud [of me]. If anyone said, ‘What is Jimmy like?’ she would say, ‘I don’t know what he’s up to, but he’s up to something’.” Savile concluded that his mother was an apt judge of character, saying “She never trusted me as she thought I was going to get nicked and end up in the pokey.” If only she had been completely right.

Verdict: true, with some embellishment

Did BBC executives consider Savile a ‘terrible, terrible man’?

For a drama that airs on the BBC (albeit made by ITV Studios), its presentation of the corporation is an unflattering one, perhaps epitomised by the presentation of Johnnie Stewart, who Savile nicknames ‘choirmaster’. Stewart was a veteran TV producer who co-created Top of the Pops, and is portrayed as a sexist from the outset, asking for “crumpet” to be placed on camera around Savile, and commenting, of the presenter’s behaviour, “We’ve all seen a bit of harmless flirting round the studio, but pop music’s really about sex”, and even attempting to cover up on Savile’s behalf during an investigation into wrongdoing at the BBC.

Michael Jibson as Bill Cotton and Barbara Wilshere as Anna Instone in The Reckoning - BBC/ITV Studios

It is unclear as to whether any of this is accurate, and Stewart, who died in 2005, has not posthumously been associated with any scandal himself. However, the drama’s depiction of Anna Instone, then-head of the gramophone department, is on surer ground; she is shown saying of him “I wouldn’t touch him with a bargepole”, which mirrors Instone informing her superior Bill Cotton, the head of light entertainment, that Savile was a “terrible, terrible man” in 1964, before Top of the Pops was ever broadcast.

Savile’s eventual contempt for the BBC is pithily expressed, when, made clear that his services are no longer required, he spits out “F___ the BBC, and f___ you.” Some might suggest that the entire series is a self-flagellating exercise in making amends decades after the fact: f___ the BBC, indeed.

Verdict: half true

Did Savile walk around Leeds General hospital dressed as a jester?

Some of The Reckoning’s most disturbing scenes depict the way in which Savile was given unfettered access to the often vulnerable patients in Leeds hospital, who he then assaulted and molested apparently at will. Yet in one on-the-nose moment, Savile is shown performing his evil actions literally dressed as a court jester; the first picture from filming that subsequently leaked to the papers. This is pure invention on the filmmakers’ part, although in keeping with Savile’s subsequent relationship with Britain’s most powerful and influential people.

Verdict: false

Was Savile a religious man?

Savile is shown in the confessional box in one scene in The Reckoning, half-confessing to his sins before being frightened away by the prospect of answering to earthly law, and in more public mode in presenting various religious programmes on both the radio and television. Although this one seems like the grimmest of ironies, Savile not only made heavy emphasis of his committed Catholicism throughout his career – including hosting Songs of Praise in 1969 and subsequently, much to the approval of the decency campaigner Mary Whitehouse – but also met Pope John Paul II in 1982, and was subsequently made a Knight Commander of St Gregory the Great in 1990. Although there was some speculation after the posthumous revelations that this would be stripped from him, it has not been revoked because – as with the conventional British knighthood – it dies with the recipient.

Verdict: true, alas

Steve Coogan in The Reckoning - Matt Squire

Did a 15 year old commit suicide after Savile molested her?

In 1971, Claire McAlpine, who was then aged 15, killed herself through an overdose, leaving behind a diary suggesting that she had had sex with two DJs, and that whether or not it had been consensual at the time, it still remained statutory rape because of her age. Although the abuse is depicted in heartbreaking and horrifying detail in The Reckoning, which leaves no doubt of its depiction of the perpetrator, it remains unclear whether or not Savile was one of these men. He was certainly questioned by the police around the time of her death, but said “I studied a photograph of Claire very closely. I cannot recollect ever seeing the girl in my life. They say she came from Watford. I don’t know anyone who lives in Watford.”

It is possible that the abuser could have been any of several Radio 1 DJs, including none other than the sainted John Peel, a man whose notorious “schoolgirl of the year” contest is alluded to in the show; Peel did himself few favours in the 1980s when he said in an interview, of his teenaged fans: “All they wanted me to do was to abuse them sexually which, of course I was only too happy to do.”

Verdict: impossible to confirm or deny

Was Peter Jaconelli an abuser? And did he ask Savile to put in a word when he was accused of sexual assault?

Scarborough mayor, and ice-cream shop owner, Peter Jaconelli is presented in The Reckoning as a close friend of Savile’s, with the two fully aware of one another’s activities, which makes a later scene, in which Jaconelli, facing criminal charges, begs for Savile’s help only to be rejected all the more telling. In fact, Jaconelli largely avoided detection and prosecution during his lifetime, although it is believed that he was charged with indecent assault in 1972, even though the case did not come to trial. This makes the scenes between them invention, rather than fact.

However, one bizarre detail that might have been omitted from the series for seeming too far-fetched was that it was believed by police that Jaconelli and Savile had a sexual relationship. Given Savile’s apparently omnivorous proclivities, a 21-stone ice cream-selling politician does not seem too much of a stretch.

Verdict: partly true

Were Savile and Margaret Thatcher friends?

Savile’s relationship with former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher forms one of the central storylines of the third episode. Although it depicts some events in exaggerated or inaccurate form – Savile may have claimed to spend Christmas with Thatcher and her family at Chequers, but no evidence of this exists, although he did visit the PM’s official residence for New Year’s Day parties – it is essentially a fair presentation of their relationship, which it suggests was that of mutual need.

Jimmy Savile and Margaret Thatcher in 1980 - Alamy

Thatcher saw Savile as an energetic, if unorthodox, charity campaigner, and he wished to be granted a knighthood as a reward for his ostentatious and self-promoting efforts, which he was duly granted in 1990, the year Thatcher was ousted from office. One reservation, shown in the drama, concerned the Cabinet Secretary Robert Armstrong, who attempted to block Savile’s knighthood on the grounds of his bad character, or, as he put it, “his strange and complex” life. He succeeded in delaying the award, but not in preventing it.

Verdict: mostly true

Did Jimmy Savile publish a book advising children how to avoid perverts?

The Reckoning is not a show full of laughs, but one moment of bleak, black humour comes when Savile is shown holding a book that he has given his name to, entitled Benjamin Rabbit and the Stranger Danger, warning children of the dangers of associating with strangers. It does, regrettably, exist, and includes an introduction from Savile, in which he writes: “Will you remember a stranger is danger when you are on your own? Will you remember the stories in your book? I hope so because I like you and want you to be safe and happy. Best wishes from your friend, Jimmy Savile.”

Verdict: true

Did Savile commit necrophilia?

Perhaps the grimmest story associated with Savile is that he would use his privileged position in various hospitals to head into their morgues and sexually abuse corpses. It was rumoured during his lifetime, not least because the DJ said in a 1990 interview – without prompting – “Some people get hold of the fact that Jim likes looking after cadavers and say ‘Aha, Jim’s a necrophiliac!’ I’m not a necrophiliac.’ There is a scene in the final episode, presented in opaque but chilling detail, that suggests that Savile’s interests in the dead are every bit as sick as everything else that he did in his life; little wonder, as one character says, that Leeds United fans would chant “Jimmy Savile’ll f___ you in the morgue.”

Jimmy Savile at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 1981 - PA

Verdict: unprovable but probably true

Did Savile die with his fingers crossed?

It seems like a detail that a screenwriter would come out with – a dead, impenitent Savile, with his fingers crossed in death. But according to Davies’ biography, when Savile’s body was discovered by his block’s caretaker, they were indeed tightly wound round each other and, grimly, Savile had a smile on his face, too. As he says at one point during The Reckoning: “If I had my time over, I’d do nowt differently”.

Verdict: true