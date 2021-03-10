Jimmy Nelson throws two perfect innings in Dodgers' spring-training win over Reds

Dodgers pitcher Jimmy Nelson throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring-training game Tuesday night in Goodyear, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in nine innings at Goodyear Ballpark on Tuesday.

ON THE MOUND: Jimmy Nelson logged two perfect innings in the Dodgers’ win in Goodyear, Ariz., in his second outing of the spring. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts and threw 20 pitches. Nelson is competing for a spot on the pitching staff after missing the 2020 season because of a back injury. ... Corey Knebel worked around a hit in a scoreless third inning. … Josiah Gray, the Dodgers’ top-ranked pitching prospect, surrendered a run and struck out three in two innings. … Ryan Pepiot gave up the Reds’ other two runs in the seventh inning.

AT THE PLATE: Chris Taylor clubbed a two-run home run to right-center field in the Dodgers’ four-run third inning. … Will Smith and Gavin Lux each contributed an RBI single in the third. … Michael Busch, a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, slugged a solo home run in the ninth inning. Busch mostly played first base and left field at North Carolina, but the Dodgers are intent on him playing second base at the pro level.

EXTRA BASES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Cody Bellinger will take live at-bats Wednesday. Bellinger is still on schedule to appear in his first Cactus League game Monday. He will split time between designated hitter and center field. … Roberts said catcher Keibert Ruiz should make his spring debut by the end of the week. A native of Venezuela, Ruiz reported late to spring training because of a visa issue. … Roberts said the club plans to make “a significant number” of cuts by Monday. The Dodgers have 72 players in camp, including right-hander Tommy Kahnle, who isn’t expected to pitch this year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

UP NEXT: Clayton Kershaw will make his second Cactus League start Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.