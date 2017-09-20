Jimmy Nelson set to miss 'chunk' of 2018 season

Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson was finally starting to put it all together this year, until a shoulder injury derailed his season after 29 starts.

Brewers general manager David Stearns said Wednesday (via MLB.com) that Nelson underwent labrum repair surgery in his shoulder and is expected to miss "a chunk" of the 2018 season.

Stearns did not yet know exactly how much time Nelson will miss in 2018.

Nelson was 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings pitched this season before his injury.

After three straight wins, Milwaukee entered Wednesday night's action just one game behind the Rockies for the final National League wild-card spot. The club was also just 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the NL Central lead.

Nelson's injury will likely move Brent Suter, 28, from the bullpen to the rotation. He pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Pirates on Monday.