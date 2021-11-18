Can Jimmy Morrissey develop as the Texans’ starting center?

Injuries have compelled the Houston Texans to play younger players, and Week 9 was no exception when the club turned to Jimmy Morrissey.

The Texans signed the seventh-round rookie from Pitt off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad in October. Morrissey saw his first action of the year against the Miami Dolphins as he started and played 69 snaps in the 17-9 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor gave a glowing endorsement of the 6-3, 305-pound interior offensive lineman.

“Jimmy’s been great,” said Taylor. “Very, I wouldn’t say outspoken, just a confident guy. He’s confident in his ability. He’s picked up the offense in the short time that he’s been here. He’s going out there and he’s competing, can’t ask for anything more.”

Morrissey’s football smarts have also been evident to coach David Culley.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s jumped in there and done a heck of a job for us,” said Culley. “He’s a very smart kid. He hasn’t had a bunch of playing time, but he went in there and upheld his end very, very well in the last game, making calls and doing all those types of things. We’re very comfortable with him in there.”

The Texans have been looking for solutions at center since Justin Britt was placed on injured reserve ahead of the club’s Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Justin McCray started that game at center as he did Week 6 at the Indianapolis Colts, Britt’s first missed game of 2021.

Taylor believes that Morrissey is, “a guy that’s competing and knowledge of the things we are putting in each week.”

Said Taylor: “Each week he gets the chance to gain experience and he’ll continue to step up to the challenge each week.”

Morrissey could get the nod once again as Houston faces the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium.