Jimmy Johnson has solution to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s interception problems

How can Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stop his interception streak?

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has a simple answer.

It’s up to the Dallas offensive line to protect Prescott.

“He’s got to have a clean pocket,” Johnson said on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show.

“The conversation all week long has been Dak Prescott,” Johnson said. “Can he cut back on the interceptions?”

Prescott has 11 interceptions in nine games this season, including seven in the past four games. He’s two shy of the career-high 13 interceptions he had in 2017.

“When you look at Prescott, a couple of years ago, it was the fumbles,” Johnson said. “He was fumbling too much. When he has a clean pocket, he is as good as any quarterback in this entire league.”

Johnson said Prescott is different from most NFL quarterbacks.

“Some quarterbacks can extend the play, some quarterbacks can make something out of nothing,” Johnson said. “With Prescott, when he is pressured, that’s when he has come up with the interceptions. That’s what happened last week (in loss at Jacksonville), that’s what happened with the fumbles in the past and with the sacks.

“So, he’s got to have a clean pocket.”

“The Dallas offensive line has got to play great to win this game (against the Eagles),” Johnson said.