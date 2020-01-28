Jimmy Johnson has heard from Eagles owner, not Jerry Jones since Hall of Fame announcement

Jimmy Johnson found out this month that he’s headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Dallas Cowboys coach who won two Super Bowls and built the roster that won a third will receive the game’s highest individual honor in August.

He’ll do so before — if ever — being enshrined into the Cowboys’ ring of honor, the de facto hall of fame for the storied franchise.

Jimmy Johnson showed up for Jerry Jones' Hall enshrinement. Will Jones return the favor? (Charles LeClaire/Reuters)

Johnson still waiting to hear from Jones

And as of now, he’s headed to Canton without hearing from Jerry Jones, the man who hired him to run those early-90s Cowboys team before a messy split resulted in Johnson’s departure from football.

Jones, a studio analyst for Fox’s NFL coverage, talked about his impending enshrinement during a news conference in Miami on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. He told reporters he has heard from former NFL players, friends and multiple team owners to congratulate him.

Is Jones among them?

“No, I haven’t heard anything,” Johnson said.

Jones issued statement

Jones issued a statement on the team’s website celebrating Johnson’s achievement. But the ice apparently hasn’t thawed enough to allow for a phone call to the man who orchestrated the only Super Bowls Jones knows as an owner.

To put things in perspective, Johnson said that Jeffery Lurie — the owner of the rival Philadelphia Eagles — reached out. As did Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

About the ring of honor

As for that ring of honor enshrinement? There’s no word that it’s in the pipeline as Johnson’s Hall induction ramps up pressure to include him.

Troy Aikman, the quarterback of those Super Bowl teams, says he’ll make it one day.

“He’s going to go in,” Aikman said after the news of Johnson’s Hall induction. “At some point, Jimmy Johnson will be in the Cowboys’ ring of honor.”

He’s just not so sure it will happen under Jerry Jones’ watch.

“I just hope it’s when they’re both alive. It’s a moment that players want, and more importantly, it’s a moment I think the fans want.”

