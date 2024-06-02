Jimmy Johnson gung-ho on Miami Dolphins' chances in 2024, loves Mike McDaniel, Tua

COCONUT GROVE — Sipping a cup of Heineken on ice on the Grove Harbour Marina Saturday, Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson gave a big toast to the Miami Dolphins being a super elite team in 2024.

Johnson drove up from his place in Islamorada to help host the 25th annual Fins Weekend – a charity event he started when he guided the franchise.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the former Dolphins and University of Miami head coach was invited back to the fishing tournament in which Dolphins players, coaches, fans and cheerleaders competed Saturday on the choppy seas.

Though the Dolphins didn’t win a playoff round last year, losing in sub-zero degree Kansas City temperatures in the first round, Johnson is gung-ho about the spirit coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier have reinstalled.

Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson laughs with former players Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith after being inducted into the ring of honor at halftime of the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“The people here love the Dolphins,’’ said Johnson, a longtime analyst on Sunday’s Fox NFL studio show. “They are diehard all the way back to the great Don Shula and his perfect season and Super Bowl. There are a lot of fans. Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier have excited the Dolphins group again. They’re an exciting football team.’’

Exciting perhaps with that 11-6 regular season, but Miami still hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000. The always outspoken Johnson thinks that’s about to change after the team's 2023 postseason was ruined by injuries to the defense and an unprecedented minus-4-degree game in KC. Johnson is particularly high on Tua Tagovailoa, Jayson Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

“Had they not had the injuries late in the year, I think they would’ve gone further," he said. "I enjoy watching them play.’’

Johnson would’ve loved to see what the Dolphins could have accomplished if edge rushers Bradley Chubb (ACL), Jaelen Phillips (Achilles) and Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) were on the field along with cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) and linebacker Jerome Baker (wrist).

Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson hugs owner Jerry Jones after being inducted into the ring of honor at halftime of the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“With the defense late last year, they had injuries,’’ Johnson said. “But they made a run. I thought they’d go a little further in the playoffs. But I think they will go further this year. And who knows, if they stay healthy, they’re as good as anybody.’’

Ironically, it was Tagovailoa who stayed healthy last season after all those 2022 concussion concerns. And it’s no longer a big talking point as he closes in on what could be a $50-million-per-year contract extension.

“Tua has a great touch on the football and anticipates,’’ Johnson said. “One of my best friends (Hall of Fame quarterback) Terry Bradshaw, he studies those quarterbacks. We go out to LA almost every weekend for the show. I watch the teams. Terry, he watches those quarterbacks. From Day 1, he said Tua has got it. He loves Tua. With the supporting case Tua has got, he’s going to be extremely successful.’’

The knock on the 2023 Dolphins was their poor regular-season record against playoff teams – 1-5 – some losses coming before the disastrous injuries.

“Against some physical teams, maybe they’re not as good,’’ Johnson said. “But against those physical teams, if you’re defense is healthy, that’s what’s going to keep you in the game. Because you know they’re going to score points. The biggest key is keeping the defense healthy.’’

The Dolphins will get back some injured guys but they lost their stud defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency (Raiders).

“Because of the salary cap, you’re going to lose some players,’’ Johnson said. “That’s a given. But they brought in a new defensive coordinator (Anthony Weaver) and a different scheme and they got some talented players. And the talented players who were injured last year, they’ll be back healthy and that’s going to help. Offensively, they’re going to be able to outscore a lot of teams.’’

Johnson, inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor last December, can’t think of anything he doesn’t like about McDaniel, entering his third season as the team's coach.

“I did an interview with Mike and I was so impressed with his knowledge and how he relates to the players,’’ said Johnson, who coached the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999. "The players really play hard for him. The players respect him. You got to have credibility as a head coach, which he has. Players have to respect you and they’ll play hard for you. He’s got a vision of what he wants on the football team.’’

More: Jaylen Waddle contract is done. What does this mean for Tua? What's next for Dolphins?

Here are three other takeaways from Jimmy’s interview by the choppy seas:

Jimmy sees talent in Coral Gables but does not like NIL/transfer portal

Johnson coached the powerhouse Hurricanes in the mid-1980s, winning a national championship for the 1987 season. Those monstrous Miami days are well over but coach Mario Cristobal got the Hurricanes back to a bit more respectability in 2023 with a 7-6 record.

“One thing Mario Cristobal is doing - and one thing you have to do in college football - is recruit,’’ Johnson said. “He’s bringing in good players. At times, I was disappointed a year ago. They’re bringing in a lot of good players. But with this NIL and (transfer portal), it would be a nightmare for me. It has to be extremely frustrating. But as long as you got good players, you’ll have an opportunity to win.

“I don’t want to say it’s a problem unless I had a solution. I don’t have a solution. But I know I’d be pulling my hair out. You got to recruit your own players year-round.’’

Johnson is now 80 but he still has all his hair.

More: Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule: Breaking down five best games with score predictions

The ideal player for Johnson

Johnson was asked about his love of defensive speed.

“You got to have speed," he said. "But what I was looking for in a player was intelligence first. I wanted a guy who was a gym rat, somebody who was going to compete and work night and day to get better. You want playmakers but you can’t win without having character.’’

Ahoy Mate

Johnson was a rabid fisherman during his coaching days but admits he’s not as adventurous as he turns 81 next month.

“I’ve lived in the Keys but I’m a little softer,’’ Johnson said. “When I was younger and the wind was 25 miles per hour, I was out there. Nowadays, if I see a whitecap, you know what? Not today.’’

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jimmy Johnson thinks Miami Dolphins will go far in NFL playoffs in 2024