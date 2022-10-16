Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has more advice for his former team on Sunday.

For the third consecutive week, Johnson gave his strategy for the Cowboys. Dallas (4-1) plays the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) in a battle for first place in the NFC East on Sunday Night Football.

“Philadelphia may have the edge, but Dallas ,they won four straight because they don’t beat themselves,” Johnson said. “Cooper Rush, he doesn’t turn the ball over. He relies on that defense. And they can win this game if they slow down the running game, they create some negative plays for Philadelphia, some sacks and some turnovers. If they get sacks and turnovers to stop drives, and give their offense field position, they can win this game and it can be a low-scoring barn burner.”

Sounds simple.

In the past two weeks, Johnson has given his opinions on why the Cowboys are off to a 4-1 start.

First, he explained why backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been so successful in replacing injured Dak Prescott.

Then, a week later he said the Cowboys had the perfect formula to go a long way this season.