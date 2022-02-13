Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith and Frank Reich reminisce on last Super Bowl played in Los Angeles
- Emmitt SmithAmerican football running back, Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Frank ReichAmerican football player and coach
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson, running back Emmitt Smith and current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich reminisce on last Super Bowl played in Los Angeles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network