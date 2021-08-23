Jimmy Hayes, ex-Bruins and Boston College winger, dies at 31

Ex-Bruin and BC star Jimmy Hayes found dead at age 31 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston hockey community has lost a beloved member.

Former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes was found dead in his Milton, Mass., home Monday morning, a spokesperson for the Norfolk County district attorney's office told WBZ's Chris Fama.

Hayes was 31. His death is not considered suspicious, per the Norfolk County DA.

Born in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Hayes was a hometown standout at Boston College, where he tallied 81 points (42 goals, 39 assists) over three seasons while helping the Eagles win a national championship as a sophomore in 2010.

Hayes got his NHL start with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and enjoyed a seven-year playing career. He joined the Bruins in 2015, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists over 133 games in two seasons before signing with the New Jersey Devils in 2017.

The Hayes family has deep roots in the Boston hockey scene; Jimmy's younger brother Kevin also played for BC and currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Hayes' are cousins with former NHL players Keith Tkachuk and Tom Fitzgerald.

The BC hockey program joined many reacting to the news of Jimmy Hayes' death Monday.

Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family. pic.twitter.com/2nL59U6Fgs — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) August 23, 2021