Jimmy Haslam: No ultimatum for Kevin Stefanski but ‘we have expectations’

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and so is owner Jimmy Haslam. Speaking to the media at the NFL owner’s meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Haslam talked about his expectations and what he expects from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“You all know how hard it is to win in the NFL… We certainly do. So I think everybody has a sense of urgency that we need to play well this year.” (via Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot)

While Haslam did not give Stefanski an ultimatum to make the playoffs or he’d be fired, the owner added, “I don’t want to say that, but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs.”

The Browns and Stefanski are out of excuses. They rightfully moved on from Baker Mayfield, they no longer are starting a backup quarterback for 11 games and have plugged significant holes on their roster. They have a full offseason with their $230 million quarterback and all 17 games.

The time is now for the Browns.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire