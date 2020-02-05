Jimmy Haslam calls Kareem Hunt’s recent actions “not acceptable”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has signed off on a number of transactions involving talented players who come with baggage.

When one of them made the news again recently, he suddenly felt the need to express his disappointment.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Haslam said running back Kareem Hunt‘s recent traffic stop was “not acceptable.”

At press time, Hunt remains a member of the Browns.

When he was stopped for speeding in January, he told the officer he would not pass a drug test. The cop found an open container of vodka and a small amount of marijuana in his car.

“It’s not good,” Haslam said. “Kareem knows he’s got to do better. Kevin [Stefanski, his latest new coach] and Andrew [Berry, his latest new General Manager] have talked to him about it and I’ll just leave it at that. What he did is not acceptable; he’s got to do better.”

Hunt was suspended for the first eight games of last season for a pair of physical altercations, including one with a woman. He keeps not getting charged with crimes, but he’s apparently on some degree of thin ice with his boss now.

Asked if the team still wanted him, Haslam replied: “If Kareem can lay out and follow the expectations we’ve laid out for him.”

“We have and will continue to work closely with Kareem,” Haslam said. “But he knows our expectations are higher than what he showed a week or two ago.”

Of course, Haslam could prove he’s serious about not having such behavior on his team by no longer having such behavior on his team. He has yet to do so.