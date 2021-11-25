The Bears didn’t get into the end zone on their first trip into the red zone on Thursday afternoon, but the second one was more fruitful.

Quarterback Andy Dalton hit tight end Jimmy Graham for a 17-yard touchdown and the Bears moved in front of the Lions 10-7 with under five minutes to play in the second quarter.

It was just a two-play drive for the Bears, who got the ball at their own 31-yard line after a 22-yard Jakeem Grant punt return. Dalton hit wide receiver Darnell Mooney for a 55-yard gain on first down and Dalton hooked up with Graham for the score one play later.

The score came after the Lions committed three straight penalties to leave themselves with a first-and-30 near midfield. Lions fans booed after the team ran two checkdowns and a draw before punting and the result of the Bears’ drive won’t make any of those fans any happier.

Jimmy Graham TD puts Bears up 10-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk