Football is a game of inches.

During Sunday night's divisional game vs. the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks were the victim of those inches.

After Green Bay capitalized on a goal line score by Aaron Jones on 3rd & goal in the second quarter that could have gone either way, it was Jimmy Graham's catch late in the game that every Seahawks fan will be complaining they got a raw deal on.

It was 3rd and 9 with two minutes to play and the Packers needed a first down to ice the game.

Jimmy Graham : 3 catches for 49 yards on 4 targets (Picked up 9 yards on 3rd & 9 with this catch to essentially end the game. Green Bay was 9-14 on 3rd down) pic.twitter.com/TEmyAfilIv — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 13, 2020

Rodgers connected with Jimmy Graham cutting across the field and landed near the first down line of gain. Referees gave what appeared to be a generous spot at the time and indicated the Packers TE had enough for the first down

The Seahawks sideline was fuming.

The play was reviewed.

And reviewed again.

It was a stoppage of play that seemed to take forever and ultimately came back with the following ruling: The play stands as called.

Officials even made a point to say their review consisted of an angle that the television broadcast did not have.

Still, people weren't buying it.

Dez caught it and Jimmy Graham was short. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 13, 2020

The ref spotting the ball after the Jimmy Graham catch#SEAvsGB #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4LLVP4rM1e — Lacranium (@lacranium) January 13, 2020

Wow I didn't realize graham was holding the ball on his helmet!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qXaARWtxYL — 🌴🌹Rose Bowl Champion Hεαđßαƞđ 𝘾Ɉ S✞αƞ🌴 (@MiniMeSmitty18) January 13, 2020

I wasn't rooting for either team here but Graham was definitely short. His helmet was down before the line to gain and unless the football was in line with his helmet/ahead of it (which it wasn't by other angles shown) wasn't a first. pic.twitter.com/6Q9kpyHsy5 — ⚡️ (@Prime_VC) January 13, 2020

They really had to lose on a Jimmy Graham catch pic.twitter.com/FZ5snH6Kzn — Jacob Archer (@Jacob_Archer12) January 13, 2020

No matter who you are rooting for you can admit that's a really bad call. Graham was clearly short. — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) January 13, 2020

They reviewed it twice, and still got it wrong.



Jimmy Graham was clearly short.



— Master (@MasterTes) January 13, 2020

Packers would likely have converted on 4th and inches, but damn Jimmy Graham was short here.



In another universe the Seahawks blow up the play on 4th down and @DangeRussWilson leads a game winning drive to advance to the NFC championship game. #nfl #seahawks #gopackgo pic.twitter.com/S5rXSjax39



— Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) January 13, 2020

After the game, Pete Carroll discussed the play.

Pete Carroll was not happy about that Jimmy Graham spot. pic.twitter.com/ZzVPHGh8yO — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 13, 2020

There are competing theories about the yellow line and what was seen on TV, but losing once again by inches is a fact Seahawks fans are numb to at this point.

