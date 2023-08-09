Jimmy Graham says he hasn’t spoken to Sean Payton since 2015 trade

Jimmy Graham has a lot to say after so many years out of the spotlight, and after such a long time away from the New Orleans Saints. He’s returned to the city where his pro career began and is already bringing a much-needed veteran presence to the offense at training camp.

Graham also caused some raised eyebrows during a Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, when asked whether he had heard from other teams after returning to the NFL this summer. Graham reiterated what we’d heard from him before — that he didn’t want to play anywhere but New Orleans. The conversation shifted when McAfee pressed about a potential link to the Denver Broncos, where Graham’s former head coach Sean Payton and his old quarterback Russell Wilson both reside.

But Graham didn’t just shoot down any connections to Denver. He says he and Payton haven’t spoken since the Saints traded him to the Seattle Seahawks way back in 2015.

“With Denver no, nobody called me. Me and Sean still haven’t talked since the trade, so we’re still waiting to kind of have that conversation,” Graham said. He’s made sure to catch up with Drew Brees over the years, but he and Payton still haven’t exactly mended fences.

When asked about the relationship between Graham and Payton, the big tight end responded, “We were very close when we were here, for me he was like a father figure while I was here. It was definitely tough love, he always challenged me. When we would play somebody, he would always make sure I knew when somebody was talking (expletive) about me to the media, and that I needed to go prove myself. He understood how to push the right buttons. He really understands how guys internally work and how to get the best out of his players.”

It’s clear that Graham still has a ton of respect for Payton, and he made it clear that he’s open to burying the hatchet if given the opportunity. Payton’s infamous decision to wade into the arbitration hearing on Graham’s franchise tag status — was he a tight end or a wide receiver? — frayed a relationship between the player and coach, but time heals a lot of wounds, and Graham says he’d like to have that talk someday and get back on the same page with someone so important to his football life.

“Yeah, I mean he created me on the field, man,” Graham continued. “We shared a lot of wins and a lot of moments. I’m always here and I’m always open for it. He had a big influence on my life and my career. There’s no reason I would never (not reconnect).”

Hopefully he’ll get that chance someday. Some things are bigger than football.

