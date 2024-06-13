Jimmy Graham is not opposed to returning to football, and the Saints may need him

The New Orleans Saints have been put in a tough position with the injury to Juwan Johnson during the offseason. While there is hope he could return by week 1, there is also the chance that he does not or is not fully into the new scheme by then. This leads to the Saints having to make a decision quickly, and with Jimmy Graham still on the free agent market, he could be someone they look to consider.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Graham “hasn’t closed the door on football yet” and that “when he does retire, it’s going to be as a Saint.”

Jimmy Graham sounded like he was saying goodbye in his Instagram post in March, but he hasn't closed the door on football yet. But like he said last year, when he does retire, it's going to be as a Saint: https://t.co/tLWD9Zt3D6 — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) June 12, 2024

Graham played in 13 games for the Saints last season, grabbing only six receptions but four of which scored touchdowns. He previously shared his plan to row across the Arctic Ocean during the offseason, and later during the process posted on Instagram regarding the Saints and his appreciation for everyone. At the time it almost felt like a retirement speech, but now with the Saints down a tight end and in need of someone they can rely on for red zone touches, Jimmy Graham could be the guy they call on in the coming weeks.

