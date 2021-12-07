Jimmy Graham named Bears’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

For the second year in a row, Bears tight end Jimmy Graham has been selected as Chicago’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact.

Graham is being honored for his work with the Jimmy Graham Foundation with at-risk youth and military veterans. Graham provided Thanksgiving meals to the youth in Ignite’s community and residential programs. He also donated two tickets to each home game for the Boeing Military Salute honoree and provided flights for 50 veterans during this past year.

“It is truly an honor and a blessing to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for the second year in a row, especially with the award being named after the great Chicago Bear,” Graham said. “To the veterans and youth who I’ve been beyond fortunate to connect with, thank you for letting me play a small part in your lives. I appreciate the Bears nominating me again and will continue to prioritize making a positive impact in the community.”

Graham was also the Bears’ 2021 and 2020 Salute to Service award nominee.

A well-deserved honor. For the second year in a row, Jimmy Graham is our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

The NFL Man of the Year Award was renamed after Payton as a tribute to his greatness both on and off the field. He passed away on Nov. 1, 1999 at the age of 45 due to bile duct cancer.

The Bears’ most recent Walter Payton Man of the Year winner was cornerback Charles Tillman back in 2013. Other winners included Payton, Dave Duerson, Mike Singletary and Jim Flanigan.

