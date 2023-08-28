Jimmy Graham looks like old Jimmy Graham on Sunday night

Welcome back, Jimmy Graham.

The tight end has played 12 NFL seasons but last played in 2021. He was anything but a lock to make the Saints' roster after signing a one-year deal a month ago.

That's why Graham played Sunday as the Saints rested many of their star players, including quarterback Derek Carr.

If there was any question about whether Graham has anything left, he answered it Sunday night against the Texans.

Graham made three catches for 34 yards, including a 25-yarder on a 50/50 ball and a 3-yard touchdown catch when he posted up on Texans cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

He was so excited after the long reception that he nearly knocked over coach Dennis Allen on the sideline.

Graham, who played with the Saints from 2010-14, turned back the clock and likely earned a roster spot.

It came only nine days after Graham was arrested in California after experiencing what the team called a "likely seizure" that caused him to become disoriented. He did not play in last Sunday's game against the Chargers and just returned to practice the middle of last week.

Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston went 11-of-16 for 93 yards and the touchdown throw to Graham before departing.